TÜRKİYE
Türkiye vows to end terrorism
Under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Türkiye's National Security Council declares there will be no tolerance for "terrorist organisations or their supporters in the future of our region".
Turkish National Security Council declared there will be no tolerance for "terrorist organisations or their supporters in the future of our region." / Photo: AA 
April 4, 2024

Türkiye has vowed to end terrorism, stressing that there will be no tolerance for terrorist organisations in the future of its "region".

In a statement, the Turkish National Security Council, which met on Thursday at the Presidential Complex in Ankara under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, declared there will be no tolerance for "terrorist organisations or their supporters in the future of our region."

"Attacks targeting our citizens living in Europe by the PKK/PYD/YPG terrorist organisations are closely monitored," said the statement.

The National Security Council urged all parties "who encourage terrorist organisations" to swiftly and definitively cut off "their connections with terrorism."

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

National Security Council meeting

The meeting expressed satisfaction over strengthening strategic cooperation with Iraq, emphasising joint efforts in "security, economy, energy, and transportation" for a "prosperous region and future."

Also, it was stated that "the failure to prevent Israel's attacks in Gaza" could further undermine the international system's "fragility" and raise questions about "its legitimacy."

The international community is urged to swiftly "end the attacks on Gazans and humanitarian organisations" and support efforts for "comprehensive humanitarian aid" for "lasting peace" in the region, according to the statement.

Lastly, it was underscored that the local elections on March 31, 2024, in Türkiye were conducted peacefully, demonstrating people's satisfaction with the "strong democratic tradition" and the "efforts of all institutions."

