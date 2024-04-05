Kosovo seized the assets of fugitive Kosovar Serb politician Milan Radoicic, who admitted to planning the events that resulted in the death of a police officer in a siege at a monastery in the village of Banjska on September 24.

"The documents below are the long lists of numerous confiscated and seized assets of a criminal who himself has become a millionaire while using citizens of the Serb community through fear, intimidation and blackmail,'' said Justice Minister Albulena Haxhiu on social media.

The list shared by Haxhiu includes apartments, villas, restaurants, more than 30 vehicles, excavators, armored vehicles and boats in the north of Kosovo.

She said Radoicic became a millionaire through crime, terror and impoverishment.

“But this era has come to an end. It is time for citizens to live peacefully and criminals to be punished.”

The Serbian List, the largest ethnic Serb party in the country, released a statement on the issue claiming that the seizure of Radoicic's assets was illegal and the decision in question was aimed at increasing tension and alienating Serbs from Kosovo.

Responsibility for Banjska attack