Türkiye neutralises a senior PKK/YPG-YPJ terrorist in northern Syria
Vahide Atalay, codenamed Sorhin Cele, was targeted in an operation in Aleppo's Ayn al Arab district
Atalay has been carrying out armed activities in in Syria's Qamishli, Ayn al Arab, and Ras al Ayn regions since 2014. / Photo: AA
April 5, 2024

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has neutralised another senior operative of the PKK/YPG-YPJ terrorist organisation in northern Syria.

Vahide Atalay, codenamed Sorhin Cele, was targeted in an operation in Aleppo's Ayn al Arab district, security sources said on Friday.

Atalay joined the rural ranks of the terrorist organisation in 2006, and engaged in terrorist activities in Iraq until 2014.

She later moved to Syria and carried out armed activities in the Qamishli, Ayn al Arab, and Ras al Ayn regions.

Senior official captured

On Friday, MIT also caught Ipek Demir, a senior operative of the PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG terrorist organization, in northern Syria, security sources said.

Ipek Demir, codenamed Cavre Gever, was captured in an operation in Aleppo's Ayn al Arab district and brought to Türkiye, the sources added.

She joined the terror group in the southeastern Turkish province of Hakkari in 2010 and operated in the Zap, Hakurk, Avasin, and Sinjar regions in northern Iraq for approximately seven years. In 2017, she was sent to Syria by the terrorist organization.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG-YPJ is its Syrian offshoot.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
