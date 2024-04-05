On Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse is set to pass over North America, making its way across Mexico, the United States and Canada.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and earth, completely blocking the face of the sun and creating a breathtaking sight.

Millions of people will be able to witness the total solar eclipse, because they will be in the path of totality. When it happens, the sky can darken as if it were dawn or dusk, and if the weather is favorable, people in the eclipse's path can witness the sun's corona, which is the outer atmosphere typically hidden by the star’s bright face.

The last total eclipse for Americans occurred in 2017, and spanned across the US, crossing from Oregon to South Carolina.

Special event

The upcoming eclipse will cross over much more densely populated areas, as it begins over the South Pacific Ocean, with Mexico being the first location to experience totality at around 11:07am PDT, before passing into Texas, up to Maine, and exiting over Canada, according to NASA.

The space agency estimates that 31.6 million people live in the path of totality this year, compared to 12 million in 2017.

Totality will also last longer than it did in 2017. At that time, it stood at 2 minutes, 42 seconds. This April, it will last about four and a half minutes.

One special element this year could be solar flares on the sun's surface that result in an especially dramatic corona or crown, said Mariel O'Brien, an astronomy educator at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC.

Speaking to TRTWorld’s Washington correspondent Andy Roesgen, O'Brien said the sun is approaching the end of its typical 11-year cycle, which can make it highly active.

"In 2017, (activity) was at the minimum. I was able to see the eclipse and the corona was very uniform," O'Brien said. "You could see in the corona, just a little bit of a shadow. You might see some more structure than you would see during the solar minimum time."

This cycle is driven by the sun's magnetic field and can be observed through the frequency and intensity of sunspots on the surface. The current solar cycle, which began in 2019, is the 25th cycle recorded since 1755.

