Türkiye has apprehended eight people on charges of providing information about some Turkish individuals and companies to detectives of the Israeli intelligence agency.

"Operation MOLE-3" was launched against eight people who were suspected of collecting data and documents about some Turkish individuals and companies for Israeli intelligence agents, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a statement on X on Friday.

He said that eight suspects were apprehended during the operation, two of whom were placed under formal arrest, and cases of six others are still pending in the judicial system.

"We will never allow espionage activities against our national unity and solidarity within the borders of our country," Yerlikaya vowed.

A network of 9 people