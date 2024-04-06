WORLD
Mexico cuts ties with Ecuador after police raided country's embassy
Earlier, Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas sought refuge in the Mexican embassy and was granted political asylum by the country's authorities following an arrest warrant for alleged corruption.
Ecuador's presidential communications department said in a statement that Ecuadoran vice president "has been arrested tonight and placed under the orders of the competent authorities." / Photo: AFP
April 6, 2024

Mexico said it had cut diplomatic ties with Ecuador after police stormed the country's embassy in Quito to arrest former Ecuadoran vice president Jorge Glas, who was taking refuge there.

"Police from Ecuador forcibly entered our embassy and detained the former vice president of that country who was a refugee and processing asylum due to the persecution and harassment he faces," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wrote Friday on social media platform X.

"This is a flagrant violation of international law and the sovereignty of Mexico."

Foreign minister Alicia Barcena later wrote on X that Mexico had decided on "the immediate breaking of diplomatic relations with Ecuador."

'Illicit act'

Vice President Glas sought refuge in the Mexican embassy last December after an arrest warrant was issued against him for alleged corruption, in a move that Ecuadoran President Daniel Noboa's government branded an "illicit act".

Mexico said it had granted political asylum to Glas — who had served under leftist Rafael Correa between 2013 and 2017 — "after a thorough analysis" of the situation.

Ecuador's presidential communications department said in a statement that Glas, who has been "sentenced to imprisonment by the Ecuadoran justice system, has been arrested tonight and placed under the orders of the competent authorities."

Glas was released from prison in November after serving time for corruption in a vast scandal involving the Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

He faces another arrest warrant for allegedly diverting funds that were intended for reconstruction efforts after a devastating earthquake in 2015.

On Friday, Mexico had complained of "harassment" due to an increased police presence outside its Quito embassy.

