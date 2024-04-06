Jewish British activist Miranda Pinch has said her mother Claudia Rosoux, who survived the Holocaust in 1938 and came to the UK as a refugee, always felt shame and hatred for what Israel is doing to Palestinians.

"My mother died as a Jew, ashamed of what Israel did to the Palestinians," Pinch said on Friday at a march organised in London to protest Israel's attacks on Gaza.

Pinch, carrying a banner with a photo of her mother at the rally, spoke to Anadolu Agency about Israel's actions in the Palestinian territories, the treatment of anti-Israel Jews and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"Unfortunately, my mother is no longer alive, but she is turning in her grave in the face of what is being done to the Palestinians, who are completely dehumanised."

In addition to the current ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, Pinch said ethnic cleansing has been going on in the occupied West Bank since 1948 and that what is happening in Palestine did not start on October 7, 2023.

She also stated that comparing Judaism and Israel is anti-Semitic and that Judaism and Israel can never be equated.

"There are many Jews who have been mistreated, expelled from the Labour Party and elsewhere for daring to accuse Israel of being racist and genocidal," Pinch said.

Israeli actions not 'self-defence'