Norway to arm police after threats made against Muslim community
The Norwegian police director general "has decided to arm police on a national level from today" because of threats against the Muslim community and the religious festival of Eid al Fitr next week.
Police in Norway, like in other Scandinavian countries, do not generally carry arms. / Photo: Reuters Archive
April 6, 2024

Norwegian police have said that on-duty officers would be armed following threats made against the Muslim community.

Police in Norway, like in other Scandinavian countries, do not generally carry arms.

But a statement said on Saturday that the police director general "has decided to arm police on a national level from today."

"The context is that of threats made against the Muslim religious community and the Muslim festival of Eid al Fitr next week," the statement added.

Police spokesman Roar Hansen said that mosques had received "threats".

Norwegian police were previously given permission to carry arms during the Easter period from March 27 until April 2.

SOURCE:AFP
