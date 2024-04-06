Slovak opposition candidate Ivan Korcok has conceded defeat in the country's presidential election and has congratulated candidate Peter Pellegrini on his victory in a speech at his campaign headquarters, which was shown live on television.

"I'm disappointed," Korcok said.

Former Prime Minister Pellegrini had 54 percent of the vote, while the liberal Korcok had 46 percent with the ballots from over 98 percent, according to the Slovak Statistics Office on Saturday.

Pellegrini became Slovakia's sixth president since the country gained

independence after the split of Czechoslovakia in 1993.

Divisions over the Ukraine war dominated the run-off vote for Slovakia's new president with the race between a government ally and a critic with starkly differing views of Russia's aggression on the neighbouring country.

Russia's offensive in Ukraine became a fixture of the electoral campaign in the country of 5.4 million people after populist Prime Minister Robert Fico, Pellegrini's ally, questioned Ukraine's sovereignty and called for peace with Russia.