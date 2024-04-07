Sudanese paramilitary forces have killed at least 25 people in an attack on a village south of the capital Khartoum, a local activists' committee said.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) "attacked the village of Um Adam" 150 kilometres (93 miles) south of the city on Saturday, said a Sunday statement from the local resistance committee, one of many pro-democracy groups that coordinate aid.

Sudan's war between the military, under army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the RSF, commanded by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, began last April 15.

Many thousands of people have been killed, including up to 15,000 in a single town in the war-ravaged Darfur region, according to United Nations experts.

The war has also displaced more than 8.5 million people, practically destroyed Sudan's already-fragile infrastructure and pushed the country to the brink of famine.

Saturday's attack resulted in "over 200 wounded with both serious and minor injuries, and more than 25 martyrs, not all of whom we could tally", the statement said.