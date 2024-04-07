WORLD
Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Meshal accepts government’s resignation
The government tendered its resignation on Saturday after the country’s parliamentary elections on April 4, which recorded a 62 percent turnout.
One woman won a seat out of 50 deputies in parliament, while Marzouq Al-Ghanim and Ahmed Al-Sadoun, former heads of the parliament, retained their seats/ Photo: AP Archive
April 7, 2024

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has accepted the government’s resignation following the announcement of the results of the parliamentary elections.

A decree by the emir asked the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah to run in a capacity role until the formation of a new cabinet, the state news agency KUNA reported on Sunday.

The government tendered its resignation on Saturday after the country’s parliamentary elections on April 4, which recorded a 62 percent turnout, according to the Ministry of Information.

One woman won a seat out of 50 deputies in parliament, while Marzouq Al-Ghanim and Ahmed Al-Sadoun, former heads of the parliament, retained their seats, as reported by official Kuwaiti media.

The emir issued another decree for the parliament to convene on April 17.

On Feb. 15, the Emir issued a decree dissolving the National Assembly, which was elected in June 2023, citing the parliament’s violation of the Constitution.

Tension often prevails between the government and the National Assembly in Kuwait, leading to the government's resignation or dismissal on several occasions, following repeated interrogations by deputies, in addition to multiple dissolutions of the assembly.

RelatedKuwait elects new parliament that may see through economic reforms
SOURCE:AA
