President Joe Biden issued a statement on April 4 that analysts said was his “sharpest” one about Israel’s war on Gaza, which has killed more than 33,000 Palestinians in the last six months.

The supposedly harsh statement followed Israel’s targeted killing of seven aid workers belonging to the nonprofit World Central Kitchen (WCK) in Gaza. Israeli forces bombed the WCK team when it was traveling on a relatively safe road.

The choice of words may be different from before, but that’s not the first time President Biden or a senior member of his administration has criticised Israel’s actions in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

The Biden administration has repeatedly issued stern-sounding statements telling Israel to desist from killing innocent civilians in Gaza. Never have these statements been followed by any acts of diplomatic support for the Palestinians though.

In fact, the United States is wont to swing more punches at the hapless Palestinians after every short burst of public sympathy.

For example, The Washington Post reported on April 4 the Biden administration approved the transfer of “thousands more bombs” to Israel on the same day an Israeli military drone killed the seven WCK aid workers, including one US citizen, in Gaza.

The United States is going to transfer more than a thousand MK82 bombs, which are unguided, low-drag general-purpose explosives. In addition, Israel is set to receive from the United States more than a thousand small-diameter bombs, which kill “more targets per sortie” because of their precision guidance and compact size.

The show of verbal outrage by the United States after the targeted killing of seven aid workers has given a fresh impetus to the view that a handful of Western lives outweigh the mass extermination of Palestinians.

Israel has killed as many as 203 aid workers in the last six months, according to the Aid Worker Security Database. In fact, it has frequently attacked even aid seekers.

The flour massacre by the Israeli forces on February 29 resulted in 112 deaths as starving Palestinians rushed to collect aid. While the State Department vowed to monitor the investigation and press for answers, Vice President Kamala Harris reiterated US support for Israel’s right to defend just three days later and pledged “unwavering commitment” to Israel’s security.

It was as early as October 16, 2023 – just a week after Israel began a full-scale war – that Biden first warned Israel against occupying Gaza, saying it would constitute a “big mistake”.

He said his administration was working to secure humanitarian corridors into Gaza to ensure Palestinians’ access to fuel and food.

Just two days later, however, the United States vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that called for “humanitarian pauses” to deliver lifesaving aid to millions in Gaza.