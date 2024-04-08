TÜRKİYE
Palestinian officials extend gratitude to Türkiye for humanitarian aid
A senior Hamas official, Abu Zuhri, praises Turkish relief aid to Palestine as 'distinguished'.
The Hamas leader praised the Turkish position, which backs the Palestinian legitimate right to resistance. / Photo: AA Archive
April 8, 2024

A senior Hamas official has hailed his group's relations with Türkiye and Turkish diplomatic and relief support for the besieged Gaza amid a deadly Israeli offensive on the Palestinian enclave.

"We appreciate Türkiye's diplomatic and relief efforts and call for its development as we are facing a Western coalition targeting Gaza," Sami Abu Zuhri told Anadolu on Monday.

He said Gaza is facing a "fierce" Israeli war in which Tel Aviv is using all types of weapons. "Türkiye can lead an Islamic coalition to ensure halting the war [on Gaza]," he added.

"Türkiye is a developed and pioneering country in the region and can do a lot," the Hamas leader said. Abu Zuhri termed as "distinguished" the Turkish relief aid to the Palestinians in Gaza.

"There is an official Turkish willingness to increase the quantities of aid, and there is coordination with the Turkish brothers in this regard," he added.

The Hamas leader praised the Turkish position, which backs the Palestinian legitimate right to resistance.

"This position contributes to blocking any US and Western attempts to link Hamas with terrorism," he said. "This position is important and has greatly served the group and the Palestinian people."

Last October, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Hamas is not a terrorist organisation but rather a "liberation movement" fighting to defend Palestinian land. Regarding Hamas' call for Türkiye to be among the guarantor states to any cease-fire agreement with Israel, Abu Zuhri stressed that "the [Israeli] occupation doesn't abide by agreements."

"For that reason, it is necessary to have parties that can guarantee the agreement's implementation," he added.

Ongoing conflict in Gaza

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since a cross-border attack early last October by Hamas, which killed around 1,200 people. More than 33,200 Palestinians have since been killed, and almost 76,000 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which recently asked it to do more to prevent famine in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
