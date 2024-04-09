The French government said it would provide a 50-million-euro ($54-million) loan to Atos, its Paris Olympics data and cybersecurity partner that is struggling under a mountain of debt.

Atos has insisted its financial woes will not disrupt its operations during the Games, for which it has been the IT partner since 2002.

This year it is managing more than 300,000 accreditations for the events while also providing cybersecurity for the data and technology systems, with around 300 employees deployed.

Organisers expect the Olympics, which will take place from July 26 to August 11, to be the target of cyber-attacks, and President Emmanuel Macron alleged this month that Russia was trying to undermine the Paris Games through a disinformation campaign.

The French loan for Atos is part of an emergency interim financing package unveiled on Tuesday of 450 million euros, to keep the company running as it tries to raise 1.2 billion euros in fresh capital by July.

In return, the finance ministry will get a "preferential share" granting oversight of Atos's critical "big data" operations for the French state, such as the supercomputers running its nuclear dissuasion arsenal and other military contracts.