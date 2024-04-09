Israel threatened to hit back at Türkiye over its decision to restrict exports of certain goods, saying they will “appeal to pro-Israel countries and organisations in the US to stop investments in Türkiye and prevent the import of products from Türkiye.”

Israel will "contact countries and organisations in the US to stop investments in Türkiye and to prevent the import of products from Türkiye, and to our friends in the American Congress to examine a violation of the boycott laws and impose sanctions on Türkiye accordingly,” Israel Katz, Tel Aviv’s foreign minister, said on X on Tuesday.

A statement by Katz’s office said he ordered the Foreign Ministry’s economic office to “draw up an extensive list of products that Israel will prevent Türkiye from exporting to Israel.” “Türkiye unilaterally violates the trade agreements with Israel, and Israel will take all necessary measures against it,” the statement said.

Katz also claimed on X that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “is once again sacrificing the economic interests of the people of Türkiye” for his support to Hamas.

“Israel will not submit to violence and blackmail and will not complain about the unilateral violation of the trade agreements and will take parallel measures against Türkiye that will harm the Turkish economy,” Katz said.

Türkiye restricted exports to Israel

Palestinian Economy Minister Mohammed Alamour on Tuesday welcomed a Turkish decision to restrict exports of certain goods to Israel amid Tel Aviv’s inhumane war on Gaza.