Wednesday, April 10, 2024

1846 GMT — US President Joe Biden has said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not done enough to ensure that humanitarian aid is entering besieged Gaza while urging Hamas to move on a proposal for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal.

Biden enumerated the pledges the Israeli leader made to him, including bolstering the amount of aid entering Gaza, and "reducing significantly" civilian casualties in Gaza and elsewhere in the region where Israel is carrying out military action.

"I have been very blunt, straightforward with the prime minister as well as his war cabinet, as well as the cabinet," Biden said. The president pointed to a recent increase in the number of trucks carrying humanitarian aid that have been able to enter Gaza, but said, "It's not enough."

1853 GMT — Turkish, US top diplomats discuss Gaza over phone call

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan and Blinken also exchanged views on the regional security issues during a telephone call.

Fidan and Blinken recently held a closed-door meeting in Brussels on the sidelines of a NATO meeting, where they discussed the upcoming visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the US upon the invitation of his counterpart, Joe Biden.

1838 GMT — Israel plans to detour aid for northern Gaza from another crossing

Israel will soon open a new crossing to deliver humanitarian aid into hard-hit northern Gaza, Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has said.

Gallant’s announcement comes at a time of heavy US pressure to increase the flow of desperately needed aid into Gaza.

Israeli officials say the new crossing will be built instead of using the damaged Erez crossing, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged last week to open.

1834 GMT — Targeting Haniyeh's sons reveals ‘extent of the Israeli failure': Houthis

The Yemeni Houthi group has said that the targeting of the sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh reveals “the extent of the Israeli failure in the field” in Gaza.

“We extend our condolences to the head of the political bureau of the Hamas movement on the martyrdom of three of his sons and a number of his grandchildren as a result of an Israeli aggression airstrike,” the group's spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam wrote on X.

“These great sacrifices, along with the rest of the sons of Gaza and the occupied West Bank, only enhance the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in the face of Israeli arrogance,” he added.

1816 GMT — Erdogan offers condolences to Hamas' Haniye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered condolences in a phone call to Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh over the death of his three sons in Gaza, his office has said.

Erdogan told Haniyeh that "Israel will definitely be held accountable before the law for the crimes against humanity it committed", the presidency said in a statement on social media.

1748 GMT — Israel's killing of Haniye's sons aims to disrupt talks: Hamas

The slaying of Hamas bureau chief Ismail Haniye's children and his grandchildren by Israel is nothing more than a revenge killing aimed at disturbing the talks, a Hamas official has said.

In briefing TRT World, the official further added that the killing is additional proof that the Israeli military is bankrupt and frustrated, as it has not been able to make any meaningful progress on the ground.

1732 GMT ––Israel confirms it killed Hamas leader’s sons in Gaza strike

Israel's military has confirmed its forces carried out an air strike in Gaza that killed three of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's sons.

A military statement said "the three operatives" targeted in the strike were Amir, Mohammed and Hazem Haniyeh, adding that they were members of Hamas's military wing.

The Palestinian resistance group earlier said some of Haniyeh's grandchildren were also killed in the strike on a car.

1708GMT –– Yemen’s Houthis target four vessels in Gulf of Aden: spokesman

Yemen's Houthis have said they targeted four vessels, including what they described as a US warship, with drones and naval missiles in the Gulf of Aden, part of their campaign of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza under Israeli attacks.

The Iran-aligned group attacked "MSC Darwin ship, MSC GINA, MV Yorktown" along with the US destroyer, the group's military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a televised speech.

The US military said on Tuesday that it had destroyed an inbound anti-ship ballistic missile over the Gulf of Aden that was launched by Houthis and likely targeting the MV Yorktown.

There were no injuries or damage reported to US, coalition or commercial ships in the incident, the US Central Command added.

1638 GMT –– Israeli doubt Hamas will accept US plan for exchange, ceasefire

Israeli officials have said the chances of Hamas agreeing to a US plan for a proposed prisoner exchange and ceasefire are not good, Israeli media reported.

A new proposal presented in Cairo recommended that a ceasefire plan be implemented in three stages, including the conditional return of Palestinians to northern Gaza, a Palestinian source familiar with peace talks said on Monday.

"Israel is still awaiting Hamas's response to the US proposal for the exchange deal,'' Israel's public broadcaster reported.

1534 GMT –– Israeli army continues genocide crimes in Gaza during Eid

The Israeli army has continued with relentless genocide crimes in Gaza at the beginning of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, according to the Gaza Media Office.

"Gaza observes Eid al-Fitr with more sorrow, grief, and pain, amid the ongoing crimes committed by the Israeli occupation army, and the continuation of the genocide and ethnic cleansing war,'' the office said in a statement.

The holiday marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. However, the statement lamented that the occupation succeeded in depriving Gaza residents of experiencing the joy of celebrating Eid al Fitr.

1534 GMT –– Israel minister says ‘Hamas defeated’ but war will continue

Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz has said that "Hamas is defeated" as Israel continues attacks on Gaza and negotiations towards a truce seemed to falter.

Gantz, a former army chief and defence minister, warned of a long war, saying Israeli forces would have to fight in Hamas-ruled Gaza for years to come.

More than six months into Israeli attack, Gantz said, "Victory will come step by step."

"From a military point of view, Hamas is defeated. Its fighters are eliminated or hiding, its abilities are cut off, and we will continue to fight what remains of it."

1528 GMT –– France, other countries air-drop 110 tonnes of aid to Gaza

Several countries including France have air-dropped around 110 tonnes of humanitarian aid to war-torn Gaza, the French president and military said.

"Faced with the humanitarian emergency in Gaza, France continues to deliver medicine and food to the population," President Emmanuel Macron said on X, formerly Twitter, late Tuesday.

"With Jordan and other partners, the air drop today allowed the delivery of more than 110 tonnes of cargo."

The French military on Wednesday said Britain and Germany were involved in the operation, the largest France had taken part in so far.

1502 GMT — Israeli strike kills sons of senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh

Three sons of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas' bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh, have been killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza, according to reports.

The reports stated Hazem, Ameer and Mohammed Haniyeh were killed with family members in the strike near the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City.

Haniyeh confirmed the deaths in an interview with the Al Jazeera satellite channel, saying his sons “were martyred on the road to liberating Jerusalem and the Al Aqsa Mosque.”

“The criminal enemy is driven by the spirit of revenge and murder and does not value any standards or laws,” he said in the phone interview.

“The enemy believes that by targeting the families of the leaders, it will push them to give up the demands of our people,” he said. “Anyone who believes that targeting my sons will push Hamas to change its position is delusional.”

1330 GMT —Russia urges urgent implementation of UN Gaza truce resolution

Russia has insisted on "urgent" implementation of last month’s UN resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Taking a question from Anadolu news agency at a news conference in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said UN Security Council resolutions are binding on all UN countries, including Resolution 2728, passed on March 25, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

"Russia continues to insist on the imperative for urgent implementation of the aforementioned decision of the Security Council," she stressed.

Zakharova criticised how US representatives on the UN Security Council call "non-binding" some of the resolution's provisions, saying this suggests that the US and "the collective West … will dictate to others what to do, and they themselves will choose what to do or not to do."

1327 GMT — Israeli settlers injure 4 Palestinians in West Bank on Eid holiday

At least four Palestinians were wounded by Israeli settlers’ gunfire in the occupied central West Bank on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.