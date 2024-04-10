WORLD
3 MIN READ
Biden vows 'ironclad' support for Israel against any Iranian retaliation
US President Joe Biden says "our commitment to Israel's security against these threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad", adding that Washington will do everything to protect Israel.
Biden vows 'ironclad' support for Israel against any Iranian retaliation
US officials have voiced alarm over the prospect of an imminent strike against Israeli interests after Israel on April 1 destroyed the consulate building / Photo: AA
April 10, 2024

US President Joe Biden has promised "ironclad" support for Israel as Iran threatens reprisals over a strike that levelled an Iranian consulate building in the Syrian capital, Damascus and killed two generals.

Biden's promise comes on Wednesday despite his public criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the toll on civilians in Israel's brutal war in besieged Gaza, especially after a strike killed seven aid workers.

Iran is "threatening to launch a significant attack on Israel," Biden told a news conference.

"As I told Prime Minister Netanyahu, our commitment to Israel's security against these threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad," Biden said.

"Let me say it again — ironclad. We're going to do all we can to protect Israel's security," said Biden, who was speaking next to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

US officials have voiced alarm over the prospect of an imminent strike against Israeli interests after Israel on April 1 destroyed the consulate building, killing seven members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard including two generals.

RelatedIran's Khamenei renews threat of reprisals against Israel
Recommended

Israel 'must be punished'

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned in a speech on Wednesday that the "evil regime" of Israel "must be punished and will be punished."

"When they attack the consulate, it is as if they have attacked our soil," he said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz reposted, in a Persian-language statement on social media site X, "If Iran attacks from its territory, Israel will respond and attack Iran."

The United States since the start of the war has sought to prevent it from spreading including to Lebanon, where Iran supports Hezbollah.

The United States has been tightlipped in its public reaction to the April 1 strike, saying it has not determined whether Israel struck a diplomatic facility, which would violate international agreements on the inviolability of embassies and consulates.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington