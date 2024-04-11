Thursday, April 11, 2024

1818 GMT — Hamas official says ceasefire needed to locate Gaza hostages

A senior Hamas official has said that only a ceasefire can provide "enough time and safety" to locate Israeli hostages held across Gaza and ascertain their fate.

Negotiations for a ceasefire have been underway in Cairo since Sunday, but so far there has been no breakthrough on a proposal presented by US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

"Part of (the) negotiations is to reach a ceasefire agreement to have enough time and safety to collect final and more precise data about the captured Israelis," Hamas official Bassem Naim said in a statement.

This is "because they are (held) in different places by different groups, some of them are under the rubble killed with our own people, and we negotiate to get heavy equipments for this purpose", the Hamas political bureau member said.

1934 GMT — Israel prepared to strike back if Iran attacks:military

Israel’s military says it is prepared to defend the country and strike back if Iran decides to attack.

Iran has been threatening to avenge the deaths of two of its generals killed in an air strike in Damascus last week.

It blames Israel for the strike, though Israel has not commented.

Israel has called up additional air defence units and activated other troops in anticipation of an attack by either Iran or the many proxy fighters it supports in the region.

The army’s chief spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, told reporters that an attack from Iranian territory “would be clear proof of Iranian intentions to escalate the Middle East and stop hiding behind the proxies.”

1921 GMT — UK's Cameron: Iran must not draw Middle East into wider conflict

British foreign minister David Cameron has said he made clear to his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, that Iran should not draw the Middle East into a wider conflict.

"Today I made clear to Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian that Iran must not draw the Middle East into a wider conflict," Cameron said on X.

1858 GMT — Blinken spoke to several counterparts on avoiding escalation in Middle East

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has asked China's foreign minister and other counterparts to use their influence to dissuade Iran from striking Israel, the State Department said.

Blinken spoke by telephone over the past day to his Chinese, Turkish, Saudi and European counterparts "to make clear that escalation is not in anyone's interest and that countries should urge Iran not to escalate," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

Blinken also spoke by telephone with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant "to reiterate our strong support for Israel against these threats," Miller said.

1848 GMT — White House says 'we warned Iran' over Israel threats

The White House has "warned" Iran after US President Joe Biden said Tehran was threatening a counter attack on Israel over a strike that destroyed an Iranian consulate building in Damascus.

"We warned Iran," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in a briefing, a day after Biden promised "ironclad" support for Israel against any Iranian reprisal.

1737 GMT — Irish premier meets EU leaders to discuss Gaza

Ireland's newly-elected Prime Minister Simon Harris has met European leaders to discuss a number of issues, including the situation in Gaza.

The 37-year-old, who became Ireland's youngest-ever premier on Tuesday, separately met European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels.

"We discussed Gaza, Ukraine and my conversation with @ZelenskyyUa as well as our priorities for the EU," Harris wrote on X.

1717 GMT —Israeli media reports higher army casualties in Gaza than official numbers

At least 4,200 Israeli soldiers have been injured since the current conflict in Gaza erupted in October, Israeli media said.

The new figures contradict those that were officially released by the army about casualties in the Palestinian enclave.

Official figures showed 604 soldiers were killed, including 260 in Israel’s ground offensive which started October 27, while 3,210 were injured.

1652 GMT — Israel Holocaust survivors get German payout amid Gaza war

Germany has said it is providing $27 million (25 million euros) for Holocaust survivors in Israel to help them cope with the impact of the attack by Hamas and Gaza war.

Each of the 113,000 Jewish survivors in Israel will receive a one-off payment of 220 euros, according to the Claims Conference, an organisation that seeks damages for Holocaust survivors and which worked with the German government on the scheme.

"Many Holocaust survivors were hit particularly hard by the Hamas attacks," a German finance ministry spokeswoman said, pointing to the loss of homes or support systems in the form of care.

The additional funds were aimed at helping them "in this frightening war situation," she said.

1559 GMT —Fresh Israeli strikes in Gaza kill many during Muslim holiday

At least 10 people were killed in Israeli air strikes on blockaded Gaza, the second day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, according to local medical sources.

Fighter jets struck a marketplace in central Gaza City, leaving eight people dead and several others injured, the sources said.

Two others lost their lives in Israeli shelling of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, the sources said.

Casualties are also feared in an Israeli air strike targeting a house next to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, witnesses said.

Israeli warplanes also struck two houses in the same city.

1507 GMT — UNSC demands accountability for attacks on aid workers

The UN Security Council (UNSC) has expressed deep concern about the rising number of humanitarian workers killed in Gaza which stands at 224, marking an unprecedented level of danger faced by aid workers.

UNSC members pointed out in a statement seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen (WCK) who were killed in Israeli air strikes.

The UNSC emphasized that the 224 killed was three times the annual average in any conflict.

Members noted the need for accountability for all the deaths and underscored the necessity for the investigation into the killing of the WCK workers to be "transparent and comprehensive" and "fully publicised."

1458 GMT — Israel strategically defeated in Gaza, says ex-justice minister

Israel has been strategically defeated in Gaza, former Israeli Justice Minister Haim Ramon has said.

Israel achieved a “tactical victory but a strategic defeat. We did not achieve any of the goals set by the government,” Ramon said in a radio interview.

Ramon said the main goal of the Israeli war on Gaza was to eliminate Hamas, but this was not achieved.

“We said there would be military pressure to release the hostages, this did not happen either,” he added.

1456 GMT — Palestinians in Gaza now faced with genocide: South African president

President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished Muslim communities a blessed Eid but expressed concern over the ongoing Israeli war on Palestine which has killed nearly 33,500 people in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

“After more than 7 decades of discrimination, oppression and apartheid, the Palestinian people of Gaza are now faced with genocide,” Ramaphosa said in a speech to hundreds of Muslims gathered for Eid prayers at a sports ground in Laudium, near the capital Pretoria.

1453 GMT — USAID chief acknowledges famine reports in Gaza

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) administrator Samantha Power has said she accepted “credible” reports that famine was now occurring in northern Gaza and urged Israel to take further steps to surge humanitarian aid shipments.

Power told lawmakers that short of famine, civilians in all parts of Gaza, particularly children, are suffering from extreme malnutrition.

Her comments, in reply to a lawmaker’s question, did not include using the word “famine” but she responded affirmatively when asked whether she believes famine had begun in the north.

“A hundred percent of the population in Gaza knows acute levels of food insecurity. A hundred percent of the population is in need of humanitarian assistance,” he said.

1443 GMT — UN Security Council asks Israel to do 'more' on Gaza aid

The UN Security Council has acknowledged Israel's pledge to open more entry points to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza but said "more should be done" to help civilians in the besieged Palestinian territory.

In a statement, council members "took note of the announcement by Israel to open the Erez (border) crossing and allow the use of the Ashdod port for aid deliveries into Gaza, but stressed that more should be done to bring the required relief given the scale of needs in Gaza."

1348 GMT — Humanitarian aid for Gaza still arriving despite halt: GCA

Greek Cypriot Administration's foreign minister has said additional quantities of humanitarian aid continue to arrive in the east Mediterranean island nation for eventual transfer by ship to Gaza.

That's despite the suspension of shipborne aid deliveries to the Palestinian territory.

Constantinos Kombos told reporters that authorities cooperating with US military officials continue preparations for a resumption of aid shipments.

Once the sea corridor to Gaza is reactivated, they will resume once a US-built floating dock designed to receive 1,500 tons or more of aid weekly is completed around May 1.

1338 GMT — Israel expects gradual increase in daily aid trucks entering Gaza

The Israeli army has said it expects new measures on the entry of humanitarian trucks into Gaza would gradually increase the flow of aid into the enclave amid international warnings of growing famine risks across the Palestinian territory.

Army spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a video message that the military is constructing a new land crossing from Israel into northern Gaza to allow more direct aid to civilians.