TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye dismisses allegations of continued exports to Israel
Claims that products covered by Türkiye's export restrictions are continuing to be exported to Israel are not true, says government's anti-disinformation centre.
Türkiye dismisses allegations of continued exports to Israel
The Communications Directorate's anti-disinformation centre earlier debunked claims on some social media accounts that Türkiye provides fuel to Israeli warplanes. / Others
April 11, 2024

Türkiye's Center for Countering Disinformation has dismissed allegations of ongoing exports to Israel amid the country's recent export restrictions in response to Tel Aviv's relentless war against Palestine's Gaza.

"As it is known, the Ministry of Commerce announced that exports to Israel would be restricted as of April 9 (Tuesday)," the centre said on Thursday in a statement on X.

"In accordance with the decision taken by our government, the export of products in 1,019 different customs tariff statistics positions belonging to a total of 54 product groups to Israel has been stopped by the Ministry of Commerce," it added.

The restrictions cover product groups including several types of aluminium and steel products, paint, electric cables, construction materials, fuel, and other materials.

RelatedTürkiye restricts trade with Israel until ceasefire in Gaza

Registration procedures for customs declarations related to the export of these products were halted, effective from 0600 GMT (9:00 am local) on Tuesday, April 9.

Recommended

"Registration of any export declaration regarding the export of prohibited products to Israel is absolutely not allowed," the Center for Countering Disinformation clarified.

It urged the public to not heed manipulative and misleading claims that suggest otherwise.

Türkiye's trade ministry has said the restrictions will remain in place until Tel Aviv implements a ceasefire and allows “sufficient and uninterrupted flow" of humanitarian aid to Palestine's war-ravaged Gaza.

The ministry also expressed that Türkiye “has not allowed the sale of any product or service that can be used for military purposes to Israel” for a long time.

Israel's war on besieged Palestinians of Gaza — now in its 188th day — has killed at least 33,545 Palestinians and wounded 76,094 others as Tel Aviv intensifies its attack on the blockaded enclave during Eid al-Fitr.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan