Amid escalating tensions with Israel, Iran has "readied more than a hundred cruise missiles for a possible strike," according to a report, nearly two weeks after a strike that US officials said was carried by Tel Aviv flattened Tehran's consulate in Damascus and killed seven Iranians.

Citing a US defence official on Friday, ABC News reported that Tehran has prepared more than a hundred cruise missiles to retaliate and the US has deployed additional military assets to the region, including ships and aircraft.

Two US Navy destroyers currently stationed in the eastern Mediterranean have been identified as part of the deployment, said the report.

The destroyers are equipped with the advanced Aegis combat system, capable of defending troops in the region from ballistic missile threats.

Israel is on high alert amid Iran's public vow to target Israel in retaliation for the April 1 air strike on its diplomatic facility in the Syrian capital Damascus.

Iran has accused Israel of carrying out the attack and vowed to respond. Israel, however, has not officially claimed responsibility for the attack, but it has for months carried out a number of strikes against Iranian targets across Syria.

Both Iran and Hezbollah, its main ally in Lebanon, have said that the attack will not go unpunished.

Iran aims to 'sidestep' any response from US

Meanwhile, two US officials told the Politico news website on condition of anonymity that Iran is planning a larger-than-usual aerial attack on Israel in the coming days, "one that will likely feature a mix of missiles and drone strikes."