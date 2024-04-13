Terrorist Serhat G., allegedly the Paris youth wing leader of the PKK terrorist organisation, has been apprehended at the Istanbul Airport as he arrived from France.

The Istanbul security directorate's anti-terror unit learned in advance that the terrorist, sentenced to four years and three months in prison in 2022 for affiliation with a terrorist organisation, was supposed to land in Istanbul by plane on Saturday.

Police officers deployed at the airport nabbed Serhat G. as he stepped out of the plane.​​​​​​​