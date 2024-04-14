Sunday, April 14, 2024

1657 GMT — G7 leaders have vowed to work together to deliver more aid to Palestinians in Gaza, in a statement published after a video meeting sparked by Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel.

"We will also strengthen our cooperation to end the crisis in Gaza, including by continuing to work towards an immediate and sustainable ceasefire and the release of hostages by Hamas, and deliver increased humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in need," they said in a statement released by the Italian presidency.

1803 GMT — Israel army claims Hamas holding hostages in Gaza's Rafah

Israel has alleged that Palestinian resistance group Hamas is holding hostages in Rafah in southern Gaza, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to launch a ground invasion despite international outcry.

"Hamas is still holding our hostages in Gaza... We also have hostages in Rafah, and we will do everything we can to bring them back home," Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said at a briefing.

1740 GMT — Gaza conflict lies at heart of Israeli-Iranian escalation: Turkish foreign minister tells US counterpart

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have discussed the current situation in the region following Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel.

Fidan stressed Türkiye's concern to Blinken regarding the escalation and potential spread of the crisis in the region, highlighting that Türkiye has "repeatedly expressed" the risk of the Gaza crisis evolving into a regional conflict since its inception.

Fidan said the conflict in the Palestinian enclave is at the core of Israel-Iran tensions, and reminded Blinken of the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and uninterrupted humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza.

1644 GMT — US House Speaker Mike Johnson says he will push for aid to Israel and Ukraine this week

House Speaker Mike Johnson has said he will try to advance wartime aid for Israel this week as he attempts the difficult task of winning House approval for a national security package that also includes funding for Ukraine and allies in Asia.

The unprecedented attack by Iran on Israel early Sunday further ratcheted up the pressure on Johnson, but also gave him an opportunity to underscore the urgency of approving the funding.

Johnson told Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that he and Republicans “understand the necessity of standing with Israel" an d he would try this week to advance the aid.

“The details of that package are being put together right now,” he said. "We’re looking at the options and all these supplemental issues.”

1641 GMT — Israeli military calling up reservists for more attacks on Gaza

The Israeli army has said it will soon call up two reserve divisions for mlitary assaults in Palestine's Gaza.

"In accordance with the situational assessment, the IDF (Israeli army) is calling up approximately two reserve brigades for operational activities on the Gazan front," the military said, though it provided no further details.

Earlier this month Israel pulled some forces out of Gaza, saying troops would be preparing for further offensives in the territory, including in the southern area of Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians have taken shelter.

1238 GMT — Israeli minister calls for full occupation of Gaza

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has called for imposing full occupation over entire Gaza.

Smotrich's remarks came following an announcement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office that Hamas' response to mediators' proposals for a prisoner exchange deal was negative

"Giving up on Israel's red lines and chasing after Hamas for a deal only makes the chance of bringing everyone (hostages) home further away," the leader of the far-right Religious Zionism party wrote on X.

"It's time to learn lessons, change direction, ... and restore full Israeli control all over the Gaza Strip," he added.

1144 GMT — Israel bombs town in eastern Lebanon

Israeli aircraft has targeted a building in the town of Nabi Shith in the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon after a violent night of Israeli attacks in the region.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that “an enemy air strike targeted a building in the town of Nabi Shith in the Bekaa Valley.”