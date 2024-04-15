WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli war cabinet divided over response to Iran attack
Disagreements surface over the timing and scale of retaliation following Iran's strike, raising tensions within government ranks.
Israeli war cabinet divided over response to Iran attack
The war cabinet met in Tel Aviv on Sunday to discuss a response to Tehran. / Photo: AA
April 15, 2024

Disagreements have arisen among members of Israel’s war cabinet over the scale and timing of an attack on Iran.

Following Iran's unprecedented retaliatory strike directed at Israeli soil on Saturday, the differences surfaced during Sunday's meeting of the war cabinet at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Tel Aviv, according to Israeli media.

“There is consensus on the necessity of responding to the Iranian attack, but disagreements revolve around the scale and timing of the response, without ignoring US and international pressure,” Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN said the response to the Iranian attack “was canceled at the last minute” after a phone call between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden.

It suggested that “the security apparatus in Israel still supports a response to the Iranian attack, but not necessarily immediately.”

RelatedIran-Israel live updates: Iran tells UN Israel attack was 'self-defence'

'We will make Iran exact price'

Recommended

Israel's Channel 12 reported that war cabinet members Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot proposed Saturday “an immediate response to the attack, but the proposal was rejected.”

The broadcaster noted that “some within the war cabinet believe that the equation should be 'eye for an eye' in a short and immediate round (of confrontation), while others believe that waiting and planning carefully to deliver a strong response is necessary.”

The war cabinet convened Sunday at the Defence Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv to weigh a response to Tehran.

The security council authorised Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, and Gantz to determine how Israel will respond to Iran's attack, which was in retaliation for an April 1 strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria that killed seven members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including two generals.

Gantz said in a televised statement that "we will make Iran exact the price" when the time is right.

RelatedIran's Revolutionary Guard seizes ‘Israeli-linked’ ship in Strait of Hormuz
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington