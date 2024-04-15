Disagreements have arisen among members of Israel’s war cabinet over the scale and timing of an attack on Iran.

Following Iran's unprecedented retaliatory strike directed at Israeli soil on Saturday, the differences surfaced during Sunday's meeting of the war cabinet at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Tel Aviv, according to Israeli media.

“There is consensus on the necessity of responding to the Iranian attack, but disagreements revolve around the scale and timing of the response, without ignoring US and international pressure,” Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN said the response to the Iranian attack “was canceled at the last minute” after a phone call between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden.

It suggested that “the security apparatus in Israel still supports a response to the Iranian attack, but not necessarily immediately.”

'We will make Iran exact price'