Brazilian police investigating the grim discovery of a boat with nine decomposing bodies have said the victims were likely African refugees from Mali and Mauritania.

On Tuesday afternoon, officials said the boat is believed to have been carrying at least 25 people, based on the number of raincoats found inside the vessel.

"Documents and objects found near the bodies indicate that the victims were migrants from the African continent, from the region of Mauritania and Mali," the earlier statement read.

Police added that other nationalities could be among the deceased.

Initially, police put the death toll at 20, saying the refugees were believed to be from Haiti.

On Tuesday, Brazilian authorities said that a preliminary analysis of documents found aboard indicated the boat departed Mauritania after January 17.

Fishermen off Brazil's northern coastal state of Para found the boat adrift Saturday in the Atlantic Ocean.

Jose Roberto Peres, the Federal Police chief in Para state, told a local TV network that the estimated distance from where its passengers may have lost their way is some 4,800 kilometres from Para's coast.

Forensic examination of both the bodies and the vessel is still underway, he said.

The roughly 12-metre white and blue canoe-shaped boat shares the same characteristics of Mauritanian fishing boats known as pirogues, frequently used by West African refugees and refugees fleeing to Spain's Canary Islands, suggesting Brazil was probably not their destination.