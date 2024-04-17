Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has extended his condolences to the United Arab Emirates President Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan regarding the flood disaster in the country.

President Erdogan offered his condolences to Al Nahyan over the phone on Wednesday, as the United Arab Emirates experienced its heaviest downpour in the last 75 years, according to the state weather service.

"The UAE witnessed its heaviest rainfall on record in the past 24 hours. Surpassing anything documented since the start of data collection in 1949," said the National Centre of Meteorology in a statement quoted by state news agency WAM.

The rainfall that fell on the country during the past 24 hours "is an exceptional event in the UAE's climate history since the start of recording climate data," the centre added.

Looking ahead, it said to expect "that the coming hours will witness the recording of larger amounts of rainfall."

Flights cancelled

The UAE's Emirates School Education Foundation also announced a two-day extension of online classes to all government schools across the country.

The move was taken to guarantee that safety and security standards in all government schools are met after the heavy rainfall and before resuming regular classes.