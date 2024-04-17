Türkiye has expressed condolences for those killed in floods in Pakistan.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the floods in the Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces of Pakistan," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said Türkiye wishes "Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives" and extended "condolences to the brotherly people and Government of Pakistan."

At least 63 people were killed from heavy rains and lightning strikes that began April 13.

Houses were destroyed, and severe damage was also recorded to infrastructure.

Severe weather conditions