Türkiye has expressed its solid and unwavering support for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA.

Speaking at a UN Security Council session on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yildiz conveyed on Wednesday his appreciation to UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini for "his efforts to fulfill UNRWA’s mandate under extremely challenging circumstances."

Noting that "the suffering in the Occupied Palestinian Territories is at unprecedented levels," Yildiz stressed that the occupied West Bank "is under immense tension with settler violence and growing Israeli atrocities against the Palestinian people."

With illegal Jewish settlements, the demolition of houses, forced evictions and land confiscations continuing daily, he reminded that at least 7,000 people had been arrested since October 7 "for no reason."

Unprecedented level of suffering in Gaza

"Gaza faces the most formidable man-made disaster in modern ages. Unseen destruction and massacres take place before our eyes. It is tormenting, heart-breaking," he stressed.

He highlighted the magnitude of the death toll and added that people are on the brink of famine.

"A whole generation is being lost to violence and a vicious cycle of indignation and impoverishment. This is insulting to our humanity," he added.

Recalling that UN Security Council resolutions demanding a ceasefire as well as the International Court of Justice's preliminary measures have not been implemented, Yildiz underscored that international law is being "brazenly breached."

Over 200 UN personnel killed in Israeli attacks