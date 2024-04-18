TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Türkiye praises UNRWA's efforts in Gaza amid Israeli defamatory campaign
The Turkish deputy minister calls on member states to ensure that the UN Agency continues its critical work for the besieged Palestinian enclave.
Türkiye praises UNRWA's efforts in Gaza amid Israeli defamatory campaign
"Gaza faces the most formidable man-made disaster in modern ages. Unseen destruction and massacres take place before our eyes. It is tormenting, heart-breaking," Ahmet Yildiz stressed. /Photo: AA / Others
April 18, 2024

Türkiye has expressed its solid and unwavering support for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA.

Speaking at a UN Security Council session on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yildiz conveyed on Wednesday his appreciation to UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini for "his efforts to fulfill UNRWA’s mandate under extremely challenging circumstances."

Noting that "the suffering in the Occupied Palestinian Territories is at unprecedented levels," Yildiz stressed that the occupied West Bank "is under immense tension with settler violence and growing Israeli atrocities against the Palestinian people."

With illegal Jewish settlements, the demolition of houses, forced evictions and land confiscations continuing daily, he reminded that at least 7,000 people had been arrested since October 7 "for no reason."

RelatedIsraeli troops abuse UNRWA staff, Palestinian detainees: report

Unprecedented level of suffering in Gaza

"Gaza faces the most formidable man-made disaster in modern ages. Unseen destruction and massacres take place before our eyes. It is tormenting, heart-breaking," he stressed.

He highlighted the magnitude of the death toll and added that people are on the brink of famine.

"A whole generation is being lost to violence and a vicious cycle of indignation and impoverishment. This is insulting to our humanity," he added.

Recalling that UN Security Council resolutions demanding a ceasefire as well as the International Court of Justice's preliminary measures have not been implemented, Yildiz underscored that international law is being "brazenly breached."

RelatedHow UNRWA works and why it is important for Palestinians

Over 200 UN personnel killed in Israeli attacks

Recommended

"Against this painful backdrop, UNRWA shines as a beacon of hope. For the Palestinian people. For us all," he noted.

He highlighted that UNRWA and its teams have been "selfless in distributing food and providing teaching as well as medical and social services among other essential tasks" while recalling that more than 200 UN personnel have been killed in Gaza in Israeli attacks.

"Yet the Israeli government continues to pursue its defamatory campaign to discredit the agency, although its allegations have not been substantiated," he added.

He reminded that "UNRWA was envisioned as a temporary entity by the General Assembly when its mandate was first enforced in 1949 following the mass deportations of the Palestinians from their own lands."

RelatedTurkish envoy praises UNRWA efforts for Palestinian refugees

Two-state vision

He stated that UNRWA embodies the right of return and dignity, adding "UNRWA tells us that the Palestinian question is alive."

He underscored that "UNRWA is a political, legal, humanitarian and moral responsibility of the international community until a just solution based on the two-state vision is realised."

Expressing Türkiye's "solid, unwavering" support for UNRWA, he further called on member states to "ensure that UNRWA continues its critical work."

"Türkiye, as the chair of the Working Group on the Financing of UNRWA and a regular contributor, will continue to make every effort contributing to the invaluable work of the agency," he added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan