April 18, 2024

TRT World’s award-winning documentary series "Off the Grid" has bagged a gold medal with its episode "Kenya – Fighting for Water"at the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards.

"TRT World's efforts to be the voice of oppressed communities worldwide has once again been confirmed with an award, following an Emmy," Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun wrote on X on Saturday.

"As always, we will continue undertaking work that makes a global impact. I wholeheartedly congratulate the TRT family and @trtworld team," he added.

The episode, which reveals the difficulties experienced by millions of people in Kenya, where it has not rained for years, was awarded in the Human Concerns category of the NYF TV & Film Awards.

Mehmet Zahid Sobaci, Turkish national broadcaster TRT's director general, also celebrated the development by the English-language branch of the company.

"Congratulations to the entire @trtworld team! Our broadcasting vision is set to continue creating impactful global works," he said on X.

"This award proves once again that TRT World tackles issues in different parts of the world with its unique perspective," Deputy General Manager Omer Faruk Tanriverdi added.

The "Ukraine War Diaries" episode of the series, which depicted the devastating impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, was also awarded in the "News and Current Affairs" category at the International Emmy Awards in September 2023.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
