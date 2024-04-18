Türkiye's Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yildiz has criticised the US veto of a draft resolution demanding Palestine's full membership at the UN, saying it is "shameful."

"A ceasefire (in Gaza) should be reached as soon as possible. Palestine should become a full member (of the UN), and negotiations towards a two-state solution must be initiated with the help of the international community," Yildiz said on Thursday.

Yildiz said full membership would be a good start for Palestine. Regarding the US veto for the full membership, "it is a shameful situation," he said.

Yildiz has also condemned Israel's actions in Palestine's Gaza and called for decisive international action to address the ongoing crisis.

Highlighting the repeated gatherings of the UN Security Council (UNSC) since October 7 last year, Yildiz reminded a United Nations Security Council session of the strong statements and condemnations that were made against Israel's atrocities.

"Nevertheless, the UN Charter, the bedrock of international law, is still routinely breached; the UN Security Council resolutions are still contemptuously ignored by Israel," he said.

Drawing attention to the alarming death toll in Gaza, Yildiz emphasised that the killing rates in the region are among the highest in the world, comparable to those seen during the Rwandan genocide. He highlighted Israel's trial before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for violating the International Convention on Genocide.

"Israeli actions aimed at changing the character and status of the occupied Palestinian territories are also violations of international law," he said, adding that Türkiye has submitted statements to the ICJ regarding this matter.

Asserting the universality of international law, Yildiz said that no country is immune from its obligations. He questioned the lack of action by the UNSC in response to Israel's "brazen violations of international law and Security Council resolutions."

'Two-state vision’

During his remarks, Yildiz painted a grim picture of the situation in Gaza, where civilians, including women and children, are dying from hunger due to Israel's restrictions on humanitarian aid.

"It is our solemn duty to remind the Security Council, yet again, that the maintenance of international peace and security and taking effective measures for the prevention and removal of threats to the peace are the number one task of the Council," he stressed.