Police in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi shot down a suicide bomber and a militant as they attempted to attack a vehicle carrying five Japanese nationals, all of whom survived, a police spokesperson said.

Militants seeking to overthrow the government and set up their own strict brand of rule have launched some of Pakistan's bloodiest attacks over the last few years, sometimes targeting foreigners, such as Chinese.

The Japanese survivors have been moved to a safe place in police custody, the police spokesperson, Abrar Hussain Baloch, said on Friday.