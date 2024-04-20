Barbados has announced its decision to officially recognise Palestine as a state, becoming the 11th Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member to do so.

"How can we say we want a two-state solution if we do not recognise Palestine as a State," Foreign Minister Kerrie Symmonds said in a statement Friday.

Symmonds said the decision does not affect Barbados' relationship with Israel.

He stressed that the island nation has always maintained at the UN that there should be a two-state solution.