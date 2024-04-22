Monday, 22 April, 2024

1834 GMT –– US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the United States was looking into allegations of human rights abuses by Israel in its war on Gaza.

Unveiling the State Department's annual human rights report, Blinken denied the United States has a double standard when it comes to Israel and human rights.

"Do we have a double standard? The answer is no," Blinken told reporters.

1848 GMT –– Hamas has 'moved goal post' on hostage talks: US

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has "moved the goal post" and changed its demands in the hostage negotiations with Israel mediated by Egypt and Qatar, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has said.

Speaking at a daily press briefing, Miller said the United States would continue to push for an agreement that would see hostages taken on Oct. 7 released and a pause in fighting in Gaza.

1822 GMT –– Palestine calls extraordinary meeting of Arab League

Palestine called for holding an extraordinary meeting of the Arab League to discuss Israeli attacks in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

“The meeting was called amid a genocide being committed against the Palestinian people and rising attacks and terrorism by settlers in the occupied West Bank,” Palestinian delegate to the pan-Arab body Muhannad al Aklouk told the state news agency Wafa.

1809 GMT –– Israel's Gaza war has negatively impacted human rights: US report

Israel's war on Gaza that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians in the besieged enclave and resulted in a severe humanitarian crisis has had "a significant negative impact" on the human rights situation in the country, the US State Department said in its annual report.

Significant human rights issues include credible reports of arbitrary or unlawful killings, enforced disappearance, torture and unjustified arrests of journalists among others, said the State Department's 2023 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices.

So far the Biden administration has claimed it has not found Israel in breach of international law.

Washington gives $3.8 billion in annual military assistance to its longtime ally. Progressive Democrats and Arab American groups have criticised the Biden administration's steadfast support for Israel, which they say provides it with a sense of impunity.

But this month, President Joe Biden for the first time threatened to condition support for Israel, and insisted that it take concrete steps to protect humanitarian aid workers and civilians.

1742 GMT –– Israeli defence minister backs army unit accused of abuses

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant reiterated support for an army battalion accused of abuses and human rights violations against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Gallant toured border outposts in Gaza and spoke to soldiers of the Netzah Yehuda Battalion, his office said in a statement.

"The defence establishment is behind you, no one will teach us about values and morals," Gallant told soldiers of the combat unit.

On Saturday, the Axios news site reported that Washington was planning to impose sanctions on the Israeli army unit.

1640 GMT –– UN expresses concerns over Gaza mass graves, demands probe

The United Nations has expressed concern over reports of mass graves in Gaza.

Health workers in the southern city of Khan Younis have exhumed at least 283 bodies of people from a mass grave at the Nasser Hospital, Palestinian civil defence agency in Gaza has reported earlier.

The UN has called for a full investigation of the incident "in a way that is credible, independent".

1632 GMT –– Second Israeli army commander resigns

The chief of the Israeli army's Central Command plans to resign in August, in the second such resignation by military commanders on Monday, according to Israeli media.

Major General Yehuda Fox informed Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi of his intention to step down in August after a three-year tenure as the general in charge of the occupied West Bank region, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported.

KAN, however, did not specify the reason behind Fox’s planned resignation, which was announced hours after Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva, head of the Israeli army's Military Intelligence Directorate (AMAN), resigned over his failure to predict the Hamas attack.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said Fox’s resignation was not related to the failure to predict the Hamas attack.

The newspaper said Fox is a possible candidate to assume higher posts in the army as investigations into the Hamas attack are likely to result in the ousting of some top generals.

1535 GMT –– Macron discusses MidEast crisis with Israel's Netanyahu, Egypt's Sisi

French President Emmanuel Macron held phone calls with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi to discuss ways of avoiding an escalation in the Middle East crisis, said France and Egypt.

The French presidency said Macron, in his call with Netanyahu, had reaffirmed Paris's desire to avoid an escalation in the Middle East and to stand up to what it said were Iran's efforts to destabilise the region.

The French presidency added that Macron had also reiterated to Netanyahu that France wanted an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza and said Paris was working to ease tensions arising from clashes on the border between Israel and Lebanon.

In a separate statement, Egyptian presidential spokesperson Ahmed Fahmy said Macron had also discussed the Middle East crisis with the Egyptian leader and that both Macron and Sisi had agreed on the need to avoid further regional escalation.

1517 GMT –– UNRWA has robust neutrality steps, Israel yet to back up claims, review says

A review of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has found that it has robust frameworks to ensure compliance with humanitarian neutrality principles though issues persist, in a report which could prompt some donors to review funding freezes.

The report also said Israel had yet to provide supporting evidence for its claim - based on a staff list it was given in March - that a significant number of UNRWA staff were members of terrorist organisations.

The United Nations appointed former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna to lead the UNRWA neutrality review in February after Israel alleged that 12 UNRWA staff took part in the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attacks, which was followed by the Israeli war on Gaza.

Israel stepped up its accusations in March, saying over 450 UNRWA staff were military operatives in Gaza terrorist groups.

Israel's mission to the UN did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Colonna-led review.

1440 GMT –– Gaza health system 'completely obliterated': UN expert

Israel's war in Gaza has from the start been a "war on the right to health" and has "obliterated" the Palestinian territory's health system, a UN expert said.

Tlaleng Mofokeng, the United Nations special rapporteur on the right to health, accused Israel of treating human rights as an "a la carte menu".

Just days into the war that has been raging in Gaza since Hamas's unprecedented attacks inside Israel on October 7, "the medical infrastructure was irreparably damaged", she told reporters in Geneva.

Amid the unrelenting Israeli bombardment of Gaza, healthcare providers had for months been working under dire conditions with very limited access to medical supplies, she said.

"This has been a war on the right to health from the beginning," said Mofokeng, who is an independent expert appointed by the UN Human Rights Council but who does not speak on behalf of the United Nations. "The health system in Gaza has been completely obliterated and the right to health has been decimated at every level".

1412 GMT –– Türkiye, Iraq discuss Israeli oppression on Gaza: Erdogan

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that he discussed Israeli oppression in Palestine with the Iraqi leadership.

"With my counterparts, we discussed the effects of Israel's oppression in Palestine on our region and held consultations about joint steps we could take," Erdogan said in a news conference.

Erdogan arrived in Iraq’s capital Baghdad to hold meetings with Iraqi officials. In the meeting, bilateral relations between Türkiye and Iraq, Israel's war on Gaza, regional and global issues, and counterterrorism efforts were discussed.

1349 GMT –– Medical evacuation approval rate in Gaza 'very low': UN expert

The UN special rapporteur on the right to health warned that the medical evacuation rate in Gaza is "very low," standing at 47 percent, as many healthcare facilities are "completely dysfunctional."

Responding to Anadolu news agency's question in a press briefing in Geneva, Tlaleng Mofokeng stressed it is hard to gather data on how many people need medical evacuation due to the destruction of civilian infrastructure.

Mofokeng said reporting and collecting health data is going to be a "very big task" right now, adding: "But we know that a lot of people have been evacuated to the neighbouring countries and regions. And even that, in itself, takes extremely long to complete as a process."

"There isn't a systemic structured, focused and deliberate intent to ensure that people's rights to health are protected," she said.

Noting that she does not have information on whether any medical evacuation took place in recent days, the rapporteur said: But I know that 4,373 patients have been assisted through the WHO work."

"The approval rate is 47 percent, which is still very low if you account for the types of injuries that are being seen at the moment," Mofokeng said. "And I mean, the point is Gaza should not be evacuating people for support, right? These facilities and the health services should be able to adequately respond to their needs, where they live, and where they reside."

She called the medical evacuations "just another layer of support but not a permanent solution" to what is needed.

1244 GMT –– Columbia University cancels in-person classes after pro-Palestinian protests

Columbia University students will attend classes virtually as school officials hope to deescalate tensions on the New York City campus after pro-Palestinian demonstrations led to mass arrests last week.

In a statement, Columbia President Nemat Minouche Shafik said the university was cancelling in-person classes while denouncing antisemitic language and intimidating and harassing behaviour that she said had occurred on campus recently.

More than 100 pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested on Thursday on the campus after Shafik authorised New York police to clear an encampment set up by students demonstrating against Israel's actions in Gaza.

1243 GMT –– Germany voices ‘great concern’ over violence by illegal Israeli settlers

Germany has voiced "great concern" over the latest round of violence by illegal Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank and urged the Israeli government to take measures to protect Palestinians from violent attacks.

"We view the latest outbreaks of violence with great concern. Of course, this also applies above all to the violence that comes from extremist settlers," Christian Wagner, a deputy Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said at a press conference in Berlin.

"Israel, as the occupying power in the West Bank, has of course the duty and task to ensure security there, within the framework of the applicable law," he added.

1232 GMT –– Over 280 bodies recovered so far from mass grave in Khan Younis

Health workers have uncovered at least 283 bodies of people from a mass grave at the Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis, Gaza's civil defence agency said.

"Civil defense crews retrieved 73 more bodies from the mass grave, bringing the total figure to 283 bodies since Saturday," the agency said in a statement.

According to the statement, civil defence crews are still searching for more bodies in the grave.

A mass grave was found in the hospital’s courtyard on Saturday after the Israeli army withdrew from the city on April 7 following a 4-month ground offensive.

"We believe that there are hundreds of bodies still missing after being executed by the Israeli occupation and buried in mass graves,'' he told Anadolu news agency.

