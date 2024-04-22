German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has faced protests in Istanbul over Berlin's support for Israel in its ongoing offensive in Gaza.

Steinmeier, accompanied by Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, was met with chants from a group protesting Germany's stance during his visit on Monday to the Turkish metropolis' Sirkeci Station, where the first Turkish workers boarded trains for Germany in 1961.

They chanted, "Murderer Germany, get out of Türkiye" and "Murderer Germany, guilty of genocide."

Marking 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations