India's main opposition Congress party has filed a complaint to the country's Election Commission accusing Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "blatantly targeting" minority Muslims in a campaign speech.

In its complaint to the Election Commission on Monday, the Congress party said the "divisive, objectionable and malicious" comments were targeted at "a particular religious community" and amounted to "blatant and direct violations of electoral laws".

They were "far worse than any ever made by a sitting Prime Minister in the history of India", the complaint said.

Congress party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi told reporters outside the Commission's office: "We hope concrete action will be taken."

Modi, who is seeking a rare third consecutive term, referred to Muslims as "infiltrators" and "baby producers" during a campaign speech on Sunday, drawing widespread criticism from opposition groups and human rights groups.

Modi falsely claimed a previous congress government had said that "Muslims have the first right over the nation's wealth".

He said if congress won "it will be distributed among those who have more children [Muslims]. It will be distributed to the infiltrators."

"Do you think your hard-earned money should be given to infiltrators? Would you accept this?" Critics said the phrases were references to Muslims.

Despite Modi — born on September 17, 1950 to Damodardas Mulchand Modi and Heeraben Modi — being the third eldest among six siblings, his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party [and now the PM himself] has often falsely claimed that Muslims have higher birth rates.

Targeting Muslims and opponents

Under election laws, the Election Commission can ask a party or its leader to respond to a complaint, issue advisories cautioning them or prohibit them from campaigning for a specified period, or launch a criminal case against repeat offenders.