Tuesday, April 23, 2024

1636 GMT –– The Arab League will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss Israel’s deadly offensive on Gaza, according to a Palestinian diplomat.

“The meeting will discuss Israel's continued genocidal war, the discovery of mass graves in Gaza and a US veto against a Palestinian application for full UN membership,” Palestinian delegate to the Arab League Muhannad al Aklouk said in statements.

According to Gaza’s civil defense agency, at least 283 bodies of people were found in a mass grave at Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis after the Israeli army withdrew from the area after a 4-month ground offensive.

Last week, the US vetoed a draft resolution in the UN Security Council for granting Palestine full membership in the United Nations.

Palestine called Wednesday’s meeting to discuss Israeli attacks in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

1802 GMT –– White House wants 'real progress' before restoring UNRWA funding

The White House said it would "have to see real progress" before restoring its funding to the UN agency for Palestinians, the main aid agency operating in war-torn Gaza.

The comments from National Security Council spokesman John Kirby came after the US froze aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency following accusations by Israel that its staff may have participated in the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks.

A UN probe is looking into those accusations.

A separate independent review into UNRWA found some "neutrality-related issues" in its much-anticipated report released Monday. It noted Israel had yet to provide evidence for incendiary allegations that staff were members of terrorist organizations.

Many donor countries have resumed funding since Israel's accusations, including Sweden, Canada, Japan, the EU and France –– while others, including the United States and Britain –– have continued to hold out.

Congress passed a bill signed into law by President Joe Biden last month that blocks US funding until March 2025.

1755 GMT –– Palestinian prime minister announces new reform package

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa announced a package of reforms aimed at strengthening the Palestinian Authority (PA) amid increased global pressure for a revival of political dialogue with Israel.

Mustafa, appointed by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas earlier this year, said his government would introduce measures to improve transparency and fight corruption, overhaul the justice system and security sectors and improve public sector efficiency.

In addition, he said the health and education system would be improved, public finances strengthened and economic reforms implemented.

The reform pledges largely match promises previously made by his predecessor Mohammed Shtayyeh, who announced his resignation in February as the PA looked to build support for an expanded role amid Israel's war on Gaza.

1741 GMT –– Rafah evacuations not 'possible' under current conditions: Red Cross

Humanitarian workers have no knowledge of plans to evacuate Palestinians from Gaza's southernmost city ahead of an expected Israeli assault, but such a transfer would not be "possible" under current conditions, a Red Cross official told AFP news agency.

"The rumour is that the probability of a major operation in Rafah is increasing," Fabrizio Carboni, Middle East regional director for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), said on the sidelines of an aid conference in the United Arab Emirates.

"When we see the level of destruction in the middle area (of Gaza) and in the north, it's not clear to us where people will be moved to... where they can have decent shelter and essential services," he added.

"So today, with the information we have and from where we stand, we don't see this (massive evacuation) as possible."

1733 GMT –– Risk of famine 'very high' in Gaza, especially in the north, US official says

The risk of famine throughout Gaza, especially in the north, is "very high," Washington's special regional envoy for humanitarian issues said.

David Satterfield told reporters that Israel must do everything possible to facilitate efforts to avert a famine and called for more to be done to get aid to those in need, particularly in the north.

1625 GMT –– US Senator offers 2 amendments on foreign aid package

US Senator Bernie Sanders offered two amendments for a $95 billion foreign aid package that passed in the House of Representatives that the Senate is taking up.

"Let me be very clear, I strongly support ending the provision which will give $8.9 billion in unfettered offensive military aid to the extremist Israeli government," Sanders said on the Senate floor.

The second amendment that Sanders put forth is to restore funding to the UN Palestine Refugee Agency (UNRWA) so children in the Gaza Strip do not starve.

That is “the only organization that experts say has the capability to provide the humanitarian aid that is desperately needed bail. And I have filed two amendments to address these issues," he said.

We must end our complicity in this terrible war. That is why we should support the amendment I am offering to end unfettered military aid to Netanyahu's war machine. - Bernie Sanders

1614 GMT –– EU commissioner urges donors to support UNRWA after release of report on allegation by Israel

EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic urged donors to rally behind the UN Palestine Refugee Agency (UNRWA) following the release of a comprehensive report on its neutrality during an attack on Israel.

The report conducted by the Independent Investigative Group, led by former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, revealed Monday that Israel has not provided evidence to support claims that that 12 of the UN agency's employees directly took part in the October 7 attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

The allegations led to a massive funding deficit for the agency as several donor countries announced cuts.

Some countries later revised their decisions and resumed funding amid a crippling humanitarian crisis in the besieged enclave.

Lenarcic welcomed the findings, emphasising the critical role of UNRWA as a lifeline for Palestinian refugees.

"I welcome the final report on neutrality of UNRWA, prepared by Colonna, underlining the Agency’s significant number of compliance systems in place as well as recommendations for their further upgrade," he said, highlighting the importance of maintaining UNRWA's neutrality to ensure effective humanitarian aid delivery.

"I call on donors to support UNRWA – Palestinian refugees' lifeline," he said.

1607 GMT –– A legal challenge over the UK's role in arms sales to Israel will go ahead

A legal challenge over the British government's role in allowing weapons to be sent to Israel can be heard at the High Court later this year, a judge said.

Palestinian human rights organization Al-Haq and the UK-based Global Legal Action Network filed the challenge in December, calling for the UK to stop granting licenses for arms exports to Israel.

They said they acted after Britain’s government ignored their written requests to suspend arms sales to Israel after the deadly October 7 Hamas attack that was followed by Israel's war on Gaza.

The case had been dismissed in February, but a High Court judge on Tuesday granted a judicial review hearing for it in October.

Lawyers for the human rights groups argued there was a “clear risk” that the weapons "might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law” in Gaza.

1537 GMT –– Israel 'stuck' in Gaza as offensive enters day 200: Hamas

Israel is “stuck” in Gaza amid a 200-day deadly offensive on Gaza, Hamas said.

"The enemy has made nothing over the past 200 days except committing massacres, destruction and mass killings,” Abu Ubaida, a spokesman for Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said in a recorded speech.

The spokesman accused Israel of hindering efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

“The so-called Israeli military pressure will only push us to maintain our positions and preserve the rights of our people,” he added.

Hamas demands an end to Israel’s brutal offensive on Gaza in return for an agreement for a Gaza cease-fire and hostage swap with Tel Aviv.

“We will not compromise on the basic rights of the Palestinian people, including halting the Israeli aggression, the withdrawal of the Israeli army, the return of the displaced to their areas, reconstruction, and lifting the blockade,” he added.

Abu Ubaida stressed that Israel “is trying to deceive the world into believing that they have eliminated all resistance groups, which is a pure lie."

1517 GMT –– Israeli army orders Palestinian civilians to evacuate Beit Lahia in northern Gaza

The Israeli army ordered Palestinian civilians to immediately evacuate their areas in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

Military spokesman Avichay Adraee published a list of the areas that need to be evacuated on his X account.

“You are in a dangerous combat zone,” Adraee said , adding that the Israeli army will operate against “terror infrastructure” and operatives in the area.

The Israeli army has heavily shelled the towns of Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahia, and the eastern part of Jabalia in northern Gaza since early morning, forcing hundreds to flee their homes, according to eyewitnesses.

1503 GMT –– Cities of Gaza destroyed more than German cities in WWII, says EU’s foreign policy chief

Cities in Gaza were destroyed more than German cities in WWII, highlighted the EU’s foreign policy chief.

In reference to the soaring civilian casualties, which is now over 34,000 deaths and nearly 70,000 injured, Josep Borrell said at the plenary session of the European Parliament: “We can say that more than 60 percent of the physical infrastructure has been damaged and 35 percent fully destroyed in Gaza.”

Recalling that 249 humanitarian workers and some 100 journalists were killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, he added that the Israeli government’s efforts to curb operations of foreign media in the country also create serious concern.

In particular reference to the possibility of the Israeli attack on Rafah, where some 1.3 million people live without shelters, he said it would lead to catastrophic consequences.

Borrell added: “It is crucial that Israel comply with UN Security Council's binding resolution 2728, demanding full humanitarian access in Gaza.”

1356 GMT –– Israel claims killing 2 senior military commanders of Hezbollah's elite force

The Israeli army claimed it killed two senior military commanders in the Hezbollah group's elite unit, known as the Radwan force.

In a statement, the army claimed a military drone killed Hussein Azqul, a senior commander in Hezbollah's air defense unit.

It also said it killed Sajed Sarafand in another air strike, and claimed he was responsible for the aerial unit of the Radwan force.

The army alleged both were involved in attacks against Israeli targets.

The Hezbollah group mourned the two members, saying they were killed "on the road to Jerusalem," in reference to its fight in support of the Palestinian resistance facing the Israeli devastating onslaught in Gaza.

The death toll of the Hezbollah militants killed by the Israeli forces since October 8 has risen to 287, according to previous statements by the group.

1248 GMT –– Rally in Tel Aviv demands release of captives in Gaza, marking 200 days of their captivity

Israeli citizens and families of captives held in Gaza rallied in Tel Aviv, demanding the Israeli government strike a prisoner swap deal with the Hamas group, as they reach the 200-day captivity mark.