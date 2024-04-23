WORLD
Gunfight kills at least a dozen militants in southern Philippines
The Philippine Army says the leader of the Bangsamoro Freedom Fighters-Karialan Faction and his brother were killed along with 10 militants.
Soldiers seized 12 high-powered firearms, including five M16 rifles. / Photo: Reuters archive
April 23, 2024

Twelve militants have been killed in the southern Philippines during a gun battle with security forces that left seven soldiers wounded, the army has said in a statement.

The firefight happened on Monday in Maguindanao del Sur province on Mindanao island, a haven for multiple armed groups.

The Philippine Army said the leader of the Bangsamoro Freedom Fighters-Karialan Faction and his brother were killed along with 10 militants. Seven soldiers were wounded.

Soldiers seized 12 high-powered firearms, including five M16 rifles, said the army statement released late Monday.

The restive south of the Philippines is home to a decades-old separatist insurgency and extremist gangs that have declared allegiance to the Daesh terror group.

Manila signed a peace pact with the nation's largest rebel group, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, in 2014, ending their deadly armed rebellion.

But smaller bands of militants opposed to the peace deal remain. Communist rebels also operate in the region.

SOURCE:AFP
