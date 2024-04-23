At least eight people have been detained in three provinces of France over financing the terrorist organisation PKK.

The anti-terrorism unit of the Paris Judicial Court launched an investigation into crimes related to PKK in 2020-2024, French National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The investigation was opened on the counts of joining a criminal group, financing a terrorist organisation, and attempting to collect extortion as an organised gang in connection with PKK.

The detentions took place in the provinces of Seine-Saint-Denis, Seine-et-Marne, and Bouches du Rhone.

