Türkiye has strongly denounced recent one-sided statements by officials from certain countries regarding the events of 1915, denouncing them as efforts to appease radical elements.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry emphasised that such statements distort historical facts and are inconsistent with international law.

It pointed out that the European Court of Human Rights has affirmed that the events of 1915 are a legitimate topic for debate.

Türkiye expressed concern that these biased statements could hinder efforts to reconcile the two communities affected by the events of 1915 and could potentially embolden radical groups to commit hate crimes.