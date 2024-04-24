Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Texas have engaged in a tense standoff with mounted state troopers, the latest in a series of Student Spring protests and confrontations rocking academic campuses across the United States.

As students at the university staged a walkout on Wednesday chanting "down with occupation," state troopers on horseback were making their way through campus — while elsewhere, police in riot gear were pushing back protesters, according to videos on social media.

There have been many arrests, according to initial media reports. Troopers used megaphones to announce that people who remained protesting on the public school’s grounds would be arrested under criminal trespass charges.

Meanwhile, the predominantly peaceful crowd chanted in support of Palestinians.

Texas police and public safety officials did not immediately confirm the number of people arrested.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said arrests are being made right now and will continue until the crowd disperses.

"These protesters belong in jail. Anti-Semitism will not be tolerated in Texas. Period," he wrote on X, adding "Students joining in hate-filled, antisemitic protests at any public college or university in Texas should be expelled."

The standoff in Austin comes as ongoing protests at New York's Columbia University amid Israel's relentless carnage in besieged Gaza have sparked intense attention from media and politicians — and similar demonstrations across the country.

An uneasy truce was in place between students and officials at Columbia on Wednesday after a deadline to forcibly disperse their protest encampment expired.

Protesters say they are expressing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and calling on Columbia to divest from companies with ties to Israel.