Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's first visit to Iraq in 13 years embodied the consensus reached between the two countries on politics, economy and security at the highest level.

The display of the Turkish flag on the streets of Baghdad and Erbil—the provincial capital of the semi-autonomous and mainly Kurdish region— underlined the significance of Erdogan’s visit in the eyes of both Iraqi and Kurdish officials.

Significantly, Erdogan's visit to Erbil after Baghdad once again buttressed Türkiye's viewpoint that it evaluates Iraq as a whole, including its relations with the federal government and the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), and does not prioritise one over the other.

In addition to the economic, diplomatic and security outcomes of the visit to Iraq and KRG, it stressed the need for calm, especially in mending the problematic relations between Erbil and Baghdad in the face of the corrosive effects of Tehran-aligned groups in the country.

Related Erdogan: Strategic Framework deal a 'Solid Roadmap' for Türkiye, Iraq

Baghdad's stance on Ankara’s fight against PKK

Erdogan's long-awaited visit signified the increasing importance of Baghdad and KRG in Ankara's bilateral relations and regional policy.

The signing of 26 agreements and memoranda of understanding in areas such as energy, trade, media, defence industry, tourism, and security signalled that close diplomatic contacts are bearing fruit, especially after ministerial-level visits by both sides over the past year.

The most important outcome of the visit was the progress made on the Development Road Project, which includes rail and road connectivity starting from Basra in the south of Iraq, passing through Baghdad and Mosul and reaching Europe via Türkiye.

The fact that Türkiye, Iraq, Qatar and UAE signed a preliminary agreement to cooperate on the project will increase the possibility of funding and feasibility of the $17-billion project with contributions from the Gulf nations.

However, to realise such a huge project, clearing the region from terrorism and ensuring security is as important as funding.

And in this regard, Erdogan's visit highlighted Baghdad’s changing position. After years of criticising Ankara's anti-PKK operations, Baghdad has now come to the closest position ever to Ankara's stance in the fight against the terror group, though not entirely on the same page.

An Iraqi government spokesperson’s statement that they are working to sign a security agreement with Türkiye similar to the one reached with Iran implies that Ankara’s efforts are on the right track.

But it would require Ankara to keep close diplomatic contacts as seen before the visit.

Having said that, Erdogan’s demand that Iraq should designate the PKK as a terrorist organisation signals that Baghdad’s stance on the PKK will be tested in Türkiye’s planned military operations against the terror group in the summer.

On the other hand, Erdogan's separate meeting with Turkmen and Sunni representatives in Baghdad emphasises Ankara's strong ties with these groups.