TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish court sentences perpetrator to life for Istanbul terror bombing
Court sentences six of the 20 defendants to aggravated life imprisonment for charges such, including disrupting the unity and integrity of the state and intentional murder, with prison terms ranging from 4 years to life.
Turkish court sentences perpetrator to life for Istanbul terror bombing
Albashir, identified by police as the perpetrator who planted the bomb, received a total of seven life sentences. / Photo: AA Archive
April 26, 2024

A Turkish court has handed down seven life sentences to Ahlam Albashir, a Syrian national, for her role in a 2022 terror bombing that resulted in the deaths of six people on Istanbul's Istiklal Street.

The attack, orchestrated by instructions from the PKK/YPG, also left approximately 100 individuals injured in the busy street crowded with shoppers and tourists.

RelatedTürkiye neutralises key PKK/KCK operative, mastermind of Istiklal bombing

Albashir, identified by police as the perpetrator who planted the bomb, received a total of seven life sentences.

The court's ruling on Friday involved more than 30 other defendants. While four were released from prison, the court ordered 10 defendants to be tried separately due to their unavailability.

Recommended

Among the 20 defendants sentenced, six received aggravated life imprisonment for charges including "disrupting the unity and integrity of the state" and "intentional murder," with prison terms ranging from 4 years to life.

Related‘We stand tall’: Istanbul's Istiklal recovers after deadly attack

The PKK, recognised as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU, has conducted a nearly 40-year terror campaign against the country, resulting in the deaths of over 40,000 individuals, including women, children, and infants. The YPG serves as the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Since 2016, Ankara has initiated a series of successful anti-terror operations in northern Syria – including Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019) – aimed at thwarting the establishment of a terror corridor and facilitating the peaceful settlement of residents.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan