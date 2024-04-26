TÜRKİYE
Türkiye postpones President Erdogan's US visit to later date
Turkish foreign ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli highlighted that Ankara and Washington will continue their high-level dialogue.
The visit was expected to involve discussions on a range of bilateral and regional issues, including the Gaza war. / Photo: AA
April 26, 2024

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's scheduled visit to the United States on May 9 has been postponed to a later date due to scheduling conflicts, Turkish foreign ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said.

The visit was expected to involve discussions on a range of bilateral and regional issues, including the Israeli war on Gaza, and efforts to enhance cooperation between Ankara and Washington.

Keceli highlighted that Türkiye and the US will continue their high-level dialogue in bilateral relations.

