Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and Greece's Culture Minister Lina Mendoni have come together at Istanbul's Ataturk Cultural Center (AKM) for a performance of William Shakespeare's classic masterpiece, Romeo and Juliet.

The play on Friday, a collaboration between Turkish State Theaters and Greece's Athens Concert Hall Megaron, along with the cultural organisation Lykofos of Yorgos Lykiardopoulos, brings together theatre enthusiasts from both sides of the Aegean Sea.

The project aims to strengthen cultural ties and foster collaboration between art institutions and artists from Greece and Türkiye.

The play premiered Thursday in Istanbul and will continue until April 28.

At a news conference at AKM, Ersoy said rehearsals began on February 18 in Greece.

He highlighted that after captivating audiences in Türkiye, the production will move to Athens in May, with 13 performances planned in both countries.