At least two Palestinian children have lost their lives due to a heat wave in Gaza, the UN refugee agency UNRWA said on Sunday.

“We received reports that at least two children died due to the heat,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement.

“What more to endure: death, hunger, disease, displacement, and now living in greenh ouses-like structures under scorching heat,” he added.

A severe heat wave has added to the misery of Palestinians in Gaza, already under a deadly Israeli offensive that killed more than 34,400 people and injured thousands since a Hamas attack last October that killed nearly 1,200 people.

“As temperature rises, life conditions in Gaza worsen,” UNRWA said.

“Displaced people have access to less than 1 L of water per person per day for drinking, washing and bathing, against the 15 L minimum according to Sphere Standards,” it added.