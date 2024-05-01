New York police have taken more than 100 students, staff and activists into custody, according to multiple reports, after Columbia University called in police to end sit-in by students who pioneered a pro-Palestine campus encampment movement — or Student Spring protests — which has engulfed universities across US and beyond.

The scene unfolded shortly after 9 pm [local time] late on Tuesday as police, wearing helmets and carrying zip ties and riot shields, entered the Ivy League university.

Officers breached Hamilton Hall, an administration building on campus, to clear out the structure. The hall has been symbolically renamed by protesters as "Hind Hall" in memory of six-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab who was reportedly shot dead by Israeli occupation forces in Gaza.

A long line of police officers were seen climbing into the building through a second-story window, using a vehicle with a ladder to gain access to the upper floor.

Dozens of other officers swarmed over the nearby protest encampment, as onlooking students standing just outside the campus jeered them with shouts of "Shame, shame!" Before long, officers were seen leading handcuffed protesters to police vehicles outside campus gates.

"Free, free, free Palestine," chanted protesters outside the building. Others yelled "Let the students go".

Columbia University's president asked New York police to remain on the prestigious institution's campus until May 17, a letter showed.

The letter signed by Minouche Shafik requested police "help to clear" the protest sites on campus, and "retain a presence on campus through at least May 17, 2024 to maintain order and ensure encampments are not reestablished."

At an evening news briefing held a few hours before police entered Columbia, Mayor Eric Adams and city police officials said the Hamilton Hall takeover was instigated by "outside agitators" who lack any affiliation with Columbia and are known to law enforcement for provoking lawlessness.

One of the student leaders of the protest, Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian scholar attending Columbia's School of International and Public Affairs on a student visa, disputed assertions that outsiders had initiated the occupation.

"They're students," he told the Reuters news agency.