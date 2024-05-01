The toll after heavy rains in Brazil's southern state of Rio Grande do Sul rose to eight dead and 21 missing, regional authorities said Wednesday.

The deluges have displaced approximately 1,400 people in more than 100 municipalities across the state, the majority of whom civil defence officials said had been moved to shelters.

"We continue to work hard to locate the missing and to ensure the safety of at-risk areas," Governor Eduardo Leite said on social media Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, there is more rain forecasted for today."

Persistent rains have left some communities totally cut off thanks to destroyed bridges and blocked roads, while access to at least 20 areas along state highways has been restricted due to the risk of further collapse.

Since Tuesday, rescuers have scrambled to free families trapped in their homes, many stuck on the roof as the waters rose, though ongoing bad weather has hampered the search efforts. Five people were reported dead Tuesday and 18 missing.

According to Leite, emergency workers were prioritising responses to the most life-threatening situations.