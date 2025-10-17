AMERICAS
1 min read
Nobel peace prize winner Venezuela's Machado aligns herself with Israel in call with Netanyahu
Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado congratulates Israeli PM Netanyahu and backs Israel’s attack against Iran during phone call, Israeli officials say.
Nobel peace prize winner Venezuela's Machado aligns herself with Israel in call with Netanyahu
Venezuela’s Nobel laureate Maria Corina Machado voices support for Israel in a call with Netanyahu / Reuters
October 17, 2025

Venezuelan opposition leader and newly crowned winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, Maria Corina Machado, has voiced support for Israel in a phone call with Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister's office said.

Machado welcomed the return of Israeli hostages under a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and voiced appreciation for “Israel’s efforts against Iran,” which she described as a threat to both countries, the statement said.

Netanyahu congratulated Machado on her Nobel win and commended her efforts to promote democracy and peace.

Machado has previously pledged to move Venezuela’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem if her movement comes to power, aligning her with other Latin American leaders who have taken pro-Israel stances, including Argentina’s President Javier Milei and former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

RECOMMENDED

Most countries have their embassies in Tel Aviv, avoiding Jerusalem, which Palestine claims as the capital.

RelatedTRT World - Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Venezuela dubs latest US oil tanker seizure 'international piracy'
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints