The Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 was awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced on Friday.

Although US President Donald Trump had been publicly lobbying for himself as a worthy recipient, Machado, 58, was awarded the prize "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela."

There were 338 candidates nominated for this year’s prize, including 244 individuals and 94 organisations.

Last year’s Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the Nihon Hidankyo group, a grassroots movement of Japanese atomic bombing survivors, “for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons and for demonstrating through witness testimony that nuclear weapons must never be used again.”

Between 1901 and 2024, the Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded 105 times to 142 laureates, including 111 individuals and 31 organisations.