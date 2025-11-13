Australia’s southeastern state of Victoria has signed and formalised the country’s first modern treaty with Indigenous Australians, marking a major shift in state-level engagement with Aboriginal communities.

The legally binding treaty, which grants Aboriginal groups greater authority and control over their governance, was signed on Thursday by the co-chairs of Victoria’s elected First Peoples Assembly, Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan and Minister for Treaty Natalie Hutchins, according to the public Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

The treaty acknowledges Indigenous people's "authority to self-determine their affairs and make Treaties in accordance with Aboriginal Lore and Law and as recognised in international law."

Legislation underpinning the treaty, passed by Victoria’s parliament last month, was also signed on Thursday by the state’s governor, making it law.

‘Never empty, never unclaimed’

Governor Margaret Gardner described the signing as "historic," saying it is the "first statewide treaty for Victoria, the first in Australia, and the first for First Peoples in Victoria."