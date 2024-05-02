TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Some European states' support to far-right 'disgraceful' — Erdogan
"Those who issue human rights report cards left and right watched as 35,000 Palestinians, including 15,000 children, lost their lives," Turkish says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Some European states' support to far-right 'disgraceful' — Erdogan
Ankara is closely watching the "hypocritical policies" of Western leaders who have been "lecturing" the country on democracy and freedom, Erdogan said, pointing to the silence of these leaders on Israel's "massacres" in Gaza. / Photo: AA  / Others
May 2, 2024

It is "disgraceful and scandalous for Western democracies” that far-right movements in some European countries have been receiving state support, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"The fact that far-right movements are supported by the state itself in some European countries is a tragedy, disgraceful and scandalous for Western democracies," Erdogan said on Thursday in a speech at the International Democratic Union Capacity Building and Training Workshop in the Turkish capital Ankara.

"Today, the Neo-Nazi terrorism fueled by hatred against Turkish and Muslim (people) has reached levels that threaten the lives and property of our people," Erdogan added.

He stressed that Türkiye cannot remain silent in the face of "heinous" acts of racist terrorism, pointing to the killing of dozens of Turkish nationals abroad.

Lamenting that instances of Islamophobic and racist attacks have not been given the same sensitivity afforded antisemitic acts, he asserted that those who "issue human rights report cards left and right watched as 35,000 Palestinians, including 15,000 children, lost their lives."

RelatedTurkish envoy visits Solingen after arson attack killed immigrant family

Western hypocrisy on massacres in Gaza

Recommended

Almost no Western leader has responded to this brutality, save for "a few conscientious statesmen," said the Turkish leader, adding: "No brave soul has emerged to tell Israel, 'Enough is enough'."

Reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to maintaining attention on Israel's "genocide" on the people of Gaza despite pressure by the "global Zionist lobby," he said it was "no coincidence" that there has recently been an increase in "campaigns targeting us and our country."

"These campaigns have but one goal: To silence us and Türkiye," he said.

Ankara is closely watching the "hypocritical policies" of Western leaders who have been "lecturing" the country on democracy and freedom, Erdogan also said, pointing to the silence of these leaders on Israel's "massacres" in Gaza.

Türkiye rejects antisemitism in same way it opposes Islamophobia, xenophobia and all forms of cultural racism, he stressed.

RelatedTürkiye to join S Africa's genocide case against Israel — FM Fidan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault